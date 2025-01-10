Paycor HCM’s (PYCR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $22.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYCR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,476.36. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at $69,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 93.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paycor HCM
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paycor HCM
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- About the Markup Calculator
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.