Paycor HCM’s (PYCR) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $22.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PYCR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.27, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jeremy Rishel sold 3,723 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $52,196.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,476.36. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 1,923.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the second quarter valued at $69,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 93.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.