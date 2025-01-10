Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

OLO (NYSE:OLOGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

OLO Trading Down 2.8 %

OLO stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. OLO has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of OLO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in OLO by 644,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in OLO by 52.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

