Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for OLO (NYSE:OLO)

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get OLO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OLO

OLO Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of OLO

OLO stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. OLO has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -76.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in OLO by 644,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in OLO by 52.7% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in OLO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.