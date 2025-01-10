Primoris Services Corporation Promotes Jeremy Kinch to Chief Operations Support OfficerDallas, TX – January 7, 2025 – Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) announced on January 7, 2025, the promotion of Jeremy Kinch to the position of Chief Oper

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Primoris Services’s 8K filing here.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
