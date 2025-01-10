Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Quanta Services from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $348.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $311.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.06. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $187.27 and a twelve month high of $350.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 6,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 154,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,729,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

