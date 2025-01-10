RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in RH were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of RH by 503.6% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 349,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,365,000 after acquiring an additional 291,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RH by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 245,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 26.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after buying an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of RH by 58.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,612,000 after buying an additional 64,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RH shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RH from $345.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RH from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.40.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.57, for a total transaction of $707,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total transaction of $4,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $407.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.00. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.43. RH has a one year low of $212.43 and a one year high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that RH will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

