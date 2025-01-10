Richard J. Campo Sells 7,324 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $838,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at $34,365,457.50. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CPT opened at $111.05 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $90.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

