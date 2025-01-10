Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $5.66. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 37,376 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $118.83 million, a PE ratio of 112.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,786,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 60,195 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

