Robert J. Scaringe Sells 71,429 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $1,155,006.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,960,547.37. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,074 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,764 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 37,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 268,952 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.