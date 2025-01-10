Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after purchasing an additional 345,268 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 648,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,811,000 after acquiring an additional 132,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after acquiring an additional 132,575 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 37.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 427,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $510.30 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $504.30 and a 12-month high of $580.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $548.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.