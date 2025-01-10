Ryan J. Watts Sells 29,266 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 29,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $591,758.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,778.62. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $21.25 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Featured Stories

