Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $629,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,149.76. This represents a 16.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on R

Ryder System Stock Up 0.7 %

R opened at $158.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.78. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.62 and a 52 week high of $171.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.