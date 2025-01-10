S Corp Gable Sells 31,410 Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Stock

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) insider S Corp Gable sold 31,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $786,506.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,599,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,097,489.60. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

S Corp Gable also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, S Corp Gable sold 331,181 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $8,332,513.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, S Corp Gable sold 316,408 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $7,998,794.24.

On Tuesday, December 24th, S Corp Gable sold 160,539 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $4,042,372.02.

On Wednesday, December 18th, S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $969,637.17.

On Monday, December 16th, S Corp Gable sold 57,731 shares of Aris Water Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,475,027.05.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

ARIS stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. US Capital Advisors cut Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

