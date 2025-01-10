Sabre’s (SABR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $4.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SABR. StockNews.com cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Sabre has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $764.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

