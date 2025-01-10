Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Major Shareholder Gate City Capital Management, Purchases 240,609 Shares

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, bought 240,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $2,706,851.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 863,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,718,256.25. The trade was a 38.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saga Communications Stock Performance
Shares of SGA stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. Saga Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.26.
Saga Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saga Communications
Saga Communications Company Profile
Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Saga Communications
- What is a support level?
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Saga Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.