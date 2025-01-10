Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Sanofi (EPA:SAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €96.19 ($99.16) and traded as high as €96.77 ($99.76). Sanofi shares last traded at €95.67 ($98.63), with a volume of 1,175,632 shares changing hands.
Sanofi Trading Up 0.7 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of €93.04 and a 200 day moving average of €96.19.
Sanofi Company Profile
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.
