Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 208,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,588,000 after purchasing an additional 148,491 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 110,535 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

