Scotiabank Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $825.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $700.00 to $825.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.05.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $708.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $700.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $580.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,625.75, a P/E/G ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $762.47.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at $27,053,310.40. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,100. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,066 shares of company stock valued at $54,900,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

