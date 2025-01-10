SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 60,864 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,612,038.64. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,444,911.36.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,938,758.76.

On Monday, November 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,952,197.65.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $266,831.25.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.74. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.73 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 47,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on S. Barclays cut their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.46.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

