SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 737,136 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of SFL worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 19.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after purchasing an additional 462,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 151.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 193,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 239.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 119,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

SFL Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SFL opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.67. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). SFL had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFL Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

