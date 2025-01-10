Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.18% of Shake Shack worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 154.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 650,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,157,000 after buying an additional 395,311 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,677,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Shake Shack by 68.3% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 946,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,673,000 after purchasing an additional 384,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,990,000 after buying an additional 273,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 69.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 236,950 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SHAK opened at $132.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 780.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.82 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.16 and a 52 week high of $139.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 22,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $2,824,348.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 437,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,473,797.62. The trade was a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $88,281.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,894.67. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,566,330. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SHAK. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.59.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

