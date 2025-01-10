Signing Day Sports (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Stock Price Up 5.4% – Should You Buy?

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.53. 668,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 465,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Signing Day Sports Stock Up 5.4 %

Institutional Trading of Signing Day Sports

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Signing Day Sports stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,458,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signing Day Sports were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

