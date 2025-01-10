Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.12 and traded as high as $17.61. Silicom shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 41,644 shares.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Silicom in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silicom stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.41% of Silicom worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

