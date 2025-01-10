Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.22 and traded as high as $1.64. Smith Micro Software shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 628,862 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,961 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Smith Micro Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

