SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $130.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.52 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

