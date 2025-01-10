Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.
Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure
In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,726.89. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of STRL opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $203.49.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
