Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 45.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,726.89. This represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL opened at $167.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.26. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $203.49.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.90 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.