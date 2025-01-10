Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.57.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

SF stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.35. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $68.09 and a 52 week high of $119.12.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Further Reading

