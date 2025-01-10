Stoke Therapeutics’ (STOK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 290.63% from the stock’s current price.

STOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $474.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.95. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $17.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 13,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $185,994.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,288.36. This represents a 38.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 13,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $178,217.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,332 shares in the company, valued at $604,902.96. The trade was a 22.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,849 shares of company stock valued at $809,421. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 40.3% during the second quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,185,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,371 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,652,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,177,000 after purchasing an additional 427,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,728,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 137,145 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 426.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,387,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,161,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 982,451 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

