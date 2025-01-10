Sumit Singh Sells 63,187 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) CEO Sumit Singh sold 63,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $2,377,094.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,224,985.18. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 3rd, Sumit Singh sold 191,096 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $6,818,305.28.
  • On Thursday, December 26th, Sumit Singh sold 571,903 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $19,742,091.56.
  • On Tuesday, December 24th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,490,635.00.
  • On Thursday, December 19th, Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $2,312,732.50.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $5,282,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,443,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

