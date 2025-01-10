Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

NOVA has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.01.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.45). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunnova Energy International news, CFO Eric Michael Williams acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,680. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,660.56. This trade represents a 16.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 118,517 shares of company stock worth $439,605. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $989,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $76,550,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,299,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,097,000 after purchasing an additional 611,452 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 190.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 488,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 67,749 shares in the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

