Sunrise Communications (NASDAQ:SNRE) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Sunrise Communications AG (NASDAQ:SNRE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.92. Approximately 685,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 378,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrise Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Sunrise Communications in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sunrise Communications in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sunrise Communications

Sunrise Communications Stock Up 4.1 %

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.