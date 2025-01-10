T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $215.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $248.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $250.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 40.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,318,249.85. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,969 shares of company stock worth $46,656,527 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.74.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

