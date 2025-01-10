Tavis Aaron Carlson Sells 25,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total value of C$433,750.00.

Tavis Aaron Carlson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Tavis Aaron Carlson bought 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,340.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Tavis Aaron Carlson purchased 3,300 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$50,754.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Tavis Aaron Carlson bought 3,260 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,834.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 23,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.94, for a total value of C$366,620.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Tavis Aaron Carlson sold 21,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total transaction of C$326,900.70.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$17.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of C$12.41 and a 52 week high of C$17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.26.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEY

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also

