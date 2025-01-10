Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.00. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 72,335,900 shares traded.

Tellurian Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $892.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 30,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 24,659,337 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth $23,023,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,833,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 9,430,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,729,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after buying an additional 7,254,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $5,033,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

