Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) Reports Departure of Director in Recent 8-K Filing

Teradyne, Inc. recently disclosed in an 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission that Ford Tamer has notified the Board of Directors about his decision not to seek re-election at the company’s upcoming annual meeting in May 2025. This decision came as a result of his recent appointment as the CEO of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation. Mr. Tamer expressed that his choice to step down was not influenced by any disagreements with Teradyne’s management or Board. He will continue to serve his term until the 2025 Annual Meeting.

Furthermore, the 8-K filing did not indicate any intent by Teradyne to simultaneously satisfy any specific provisions through this filing. It was emphasized that Mr. Tamer’s departure does not reflect any conflicts with the company’s leadership. The document also included details about the company’s current contact information and filing status.

This development was outlined in the Item 5.02 section of the filing, detailing the Departure of Directors or Certain Officers. Additionally, the Form 8-K contained Item 9.01, referencing Financial Statements and Exhibits. The document revealed the signature of Sanjay Mehta, who serves as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Teradyne, Inc.

Following this announcement, the stock symbol TER, representing Teradyne on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, denoted the company’s financial standing. As per the SEC filing, all information provided remains subject to potential changes upon completion of the audit for the financial statements up to December 31, 2024. Teradyne is expected to release its official results for the twelve months ending on December 31, 2024, by or before March 3, 2025.

No further details or company commentary were included in the 8-K filing with regards to the departure or any potential replacements for Mr. Tamer. This news will be critical for shareholders and stakeholders of Teradyne, providing visibility into the company’s forthcoming annual meeting and leadership adjustments.

