Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to Hold

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $192.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.26.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $182.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.45. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $115.48 and a 52-week high of $206.04. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

