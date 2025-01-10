The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,300 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $188,623.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,838.69. This represents a 11.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,968 shares of company stock worth $8,842,821 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHW opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised Charles Schwab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

