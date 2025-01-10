The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $3,810,153.58 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $3,810,153.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RealReal Trading Down 4.9 %

RealReal stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth about $10,675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $1,563,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of RealReal by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,406,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 404,949 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 309.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 435,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 329,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

