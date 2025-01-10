The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. owned about 0.12% of York Water worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after buying an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of York Water by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of York Water by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Stock Down 0.6 %

YORW stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $41.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $446.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91.

York Water Increases Dividend

York Water Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2192 dividend. This is an increase from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.78%.

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.