Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Trading 11.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 12,882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 74,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Titan Medical Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $57.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.
About Titan Medical
Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
