Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.14 and traded as high as $47.70. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 4,204 shares traded.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 4.6%.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
