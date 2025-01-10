Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.14 and traded as high as $47.70. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 4,204 shares traded.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 4.6%.

Institutional Trading of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund during the third quarter worth $227,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.