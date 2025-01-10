Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $222.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.21 and a 12-month high of $233.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.78 and a 200-day moving average of $195.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.67.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

