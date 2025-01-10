Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as high as C$5.39. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$5.37, with a volume of 382,364 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCW. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.57.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

