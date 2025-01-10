Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.82 and traded as high as C$5.39. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$5.37, with a volume of 382,364 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

