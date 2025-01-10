Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,552 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,552 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $743,979.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,476,480.50. This trade represents a 4.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.84. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $116.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 736.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 258.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 874,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,044,000 after buying an additional 630,627 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,867,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444,295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 50,490.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,066,000 after buying an additional 398,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after acquiring an additional 311,481 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

