UBS Group Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $192.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $205.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEN. Zelman & Associates raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

NYSE:LEN opened at $133.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.66. Lennar has a twelve month low of $130.91 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 23,048.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 149,812 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,666,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,991,000 after buying an additional 89,896 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 69,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,978,000 after buying an additional 41,264 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 101.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lennar by 8.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

