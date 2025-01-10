UBS Group Cuts Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $45.00

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PZZA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $37.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $78.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Papa Johns International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Papa Johns International’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

Institutional Trading of Papa Johns International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa Johns International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

