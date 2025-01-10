UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Price

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lowered shares of KB Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $92.50 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. KB Home has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $2,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,156.20. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in KB Home in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KB Home by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

