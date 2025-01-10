UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock Price

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ UAL opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.68. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $105.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 30.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,744. The trade was a 32.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 3,504.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

