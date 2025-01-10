UBS Group Lowers NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $8,750.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $9,450.00 to $8,750.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

NVR has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $9,820.00 to $9,245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,531.67.

NVR Price Performance

NVR opened at $7,985.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8,740.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,819.30. NVR has a 1 year low of $6,800.00 and a 1 year high of $9,964.77.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $125.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 494.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This trade represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total transaction of $2,325,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. The trade was a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

