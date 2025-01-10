UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

JELD stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $653.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $4,527,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,751,912 shares in the company, valued at $118,224,234.72. This trade represents a 3.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JELD. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 70,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,771,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

